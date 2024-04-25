CIBC Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$65.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.62.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SU

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:SU opened at C$53.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.7415525 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.