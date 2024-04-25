Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

PSI stock opened at C$16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.73. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.65 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 24.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.2858226 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

