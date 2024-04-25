Head to Head Review: Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) and Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) and Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Monadelphous Group and Agrify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monadelphous Group N/A N/A N/A Agrify -110.58% N/A -36.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Monadelphous Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Agrify shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Agrify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monadelphous Group N/A N/A N/A C$1.59 5.49 Agrify $16.87 million 0.22 -$18.65 million ($14.94) -0.02

This table compares Monadelphous Group and Agrify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Monadelphous Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agrify. Agrify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monadelphous Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Monadelphous Group and Agrify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monadelphous Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agrify 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Monadelphous Group beats Agrify on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions. The company offers fabrication, modularization, offsite pre-assembly, procurement, and installation of structural steel, tankage, mechanical and process equipment, piping, demolition, and remediation works; multi-disciplined construction services; plant commissioning; electrical and instrumentation services; engineering, procurement, and construction services; process and non-process maintenance services; and front-end scoping, shutdown planning, management, and execution services. It also provides water and wastewater asset construction and maintenance; transmission pipelines and facilities construction; power and water assets operation and maintenance; heavy lift and specialist transport; access solutions; dewatering services; corrosion management services; specialist coatings; rail maintenance services; and insulation and cladding services. In addition, it offers turnkey design and construction, heavy lift and crane, and civil and electrical services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. It also provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction. In addition, the company offers hydrocarbon, alcohol, solventless, post-processing, and lab equipment, as well as provides indoor farming solutions. It offers equipment and services in a contract and purchase order. The company was formerly known as Agrinamics, Inc. and changed its name to Agrify Corporation in September 2019. Agrify Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

