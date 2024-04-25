CIBC Lowers PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) to Neutral

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKFree Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$27.50.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 0.2 %

PSK stock opened at C$27.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$20.60 and a 1-year high of C$28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0488722 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. In other news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, with a total value of C$101,536.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.