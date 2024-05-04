Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.66 on May 28th

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.6638 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $15.87 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

