Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $36.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 10.63%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

