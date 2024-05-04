Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (MGYR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.