Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (MGYR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.
Magyar Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.29.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
