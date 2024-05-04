Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.0 million-$810.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.4 million. Entegris also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68 to $0.73 EPS.

Entegris Stock Up 4.1 %

Entegris stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

