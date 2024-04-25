Duality Advisers LP Acquires 47,056 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,412 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,056 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,012,000 after buying an additional 1,079,150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 266,864 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 471.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 155,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 128,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AG opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

