Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 77 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 452.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $135.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $110.07 and a 12-month high of $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $339.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.29.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

