Duality Advisers LP Has $931,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 54.7% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $200.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

