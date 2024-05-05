DA Davidson Weighs in on Hillenbrand, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hillenbrand in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

