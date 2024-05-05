M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,043,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,653,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,369 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,981,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after buying an additional 218,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

