StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DLA opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.32). Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel

About Delta Apparel

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.64% of Delta Apparel worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.