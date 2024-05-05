StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Delta Apparel Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DLA opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.32). Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel
About Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Delta Apparel
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.