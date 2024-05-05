Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of RCON opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.74.
About Recon Technology
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.