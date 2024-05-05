Analysts Offer Predictions for Electronic Arts Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the game software company will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.43. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

