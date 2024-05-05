Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $478.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1,406.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

