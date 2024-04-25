The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.76, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,170 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,398. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

