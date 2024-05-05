Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

