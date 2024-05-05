Brokers Set Expectations for Chimerix, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chimerix in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMRX. StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 267,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 387,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

