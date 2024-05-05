Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Decreased by Analyst

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Compass Point cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

