Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Logitech International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,555 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 764.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

