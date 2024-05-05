Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.45.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$36.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.90 and a 52 week high of C$46.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

