Kosmos Energy (KOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

