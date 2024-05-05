Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $527.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 20,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,540.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,393.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

