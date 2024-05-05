Brokers Set Expectations for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

NYSE WWW opened at $10.75 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $859.03 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $8,060,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 161,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 142,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 255,872 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.