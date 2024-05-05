DA Davidson Weighs in on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EL opened at $132.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $209.64.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $291,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

