FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barrett Business Services, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $806.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,399,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

