FY2024 EPS Estimates for Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Boosted by Analyst

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xiao-I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Xiao-I’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Xiao-I’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Xiao-I Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Xiao-I stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. Xiao-I has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $10.39.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

