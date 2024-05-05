Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $873.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.25. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 28.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

