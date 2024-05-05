Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million.
Ero Copper Price Performance
TSE ERO opened at C$28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
