Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million.

TSE ERO opened at C$28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERO shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.08.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

