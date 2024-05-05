Veritone (VERI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Veritone has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 120.37% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. On average, analysts expect Veritone to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $3.36 on Friday. Veritone has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $126.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Veritone from $1.85 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

