PROS (PRO) Set to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect PROS to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRO stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $215,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,347,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

