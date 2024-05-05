Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.31. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

First Solar Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $191.55 on Friday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7,854.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,556 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 27.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 52,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

