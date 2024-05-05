NOV Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.54 on Friday. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

