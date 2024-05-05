AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 361 ($4.53) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AJB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.65) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AJ Bell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 390.25 ($4.90).

LON:AJB opened at GBX 336 ($4.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,976.47, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 297.67. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.36 ($4.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($105,492.22). In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.11), for a total value of £55,590 ($69,827.91). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($105,492.22). 33.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

