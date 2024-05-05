Wedbush Upgrades Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) to “Outperform”

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.97 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,038,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 92,966 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.5% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

