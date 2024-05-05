CONSOL Energy (CEIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.68. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CEIX

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.