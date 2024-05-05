Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for adidas AG Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of adidas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

adidas Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80. adidas has a 52-week low of $79.58 and a 52-week high of $125.54.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s payout ratio is currently -104.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in adidas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

