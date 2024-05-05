Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

NYSE HBM opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

