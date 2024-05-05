Duke Energy (DUK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Duke Energy has set its FY24 guidance at $5.85-6.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.850-6.100 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.09.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

