Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.73) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.13) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 514.63 ($6.46).
Read Our Latest Report on BDEV
Barratt Developments Stock Up 4.0 %
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.