Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.73) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.13) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 514.63 ($6.46).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BDEV

Barratt Developments Stock Up 4.0 %

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 478.70 ($6.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,175.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 465.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 489.79. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 384.15 ($4.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.32). The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.