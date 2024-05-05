Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GFTU. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.07) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,100 ($13.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

GFTU opened at GBX 910 ($11.43) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 970.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 910.71. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 737.20 ($9.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,026.60 ($12.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 11,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.27), for a total value of £113,986.59 ($143,181.25). Also, insider Eric Born acquired 3,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,027 ($12.90) per share, for a total transaction of £31,118.10 ($39,088.18). Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company's stock.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

