4,387 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,850,000 after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,280,000 after acquiring an additional 708,947 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,960,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,691,000 after acquiring an additional 185,219 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

