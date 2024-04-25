Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,478 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 735.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.