Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.18 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 14.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

