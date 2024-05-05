Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $4.68 on Friday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.