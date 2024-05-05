StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WYY opened at $2.05 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.40.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Further Reading
