Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,256 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,799 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,983,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

