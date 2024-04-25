Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $162.07 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $169.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.81.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

